Filmed at the junction of a video blog and the “what if” genre, a reality short film about the travel to the USA of the exuberant Moscow Art Theater star Alexander Molochnikov and actress Svetlana Khodchenkova, who starred in Godunov and Wolverine, but wants to see the Grand Canyon while Molochnikov wants Khodchenkova. Is everything happening - a real story of a relationship or is it just a script? Each viewer decides for himself.