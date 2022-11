Not Available

A street kid, Taylor (Ezmie Garcia), has been adopted by Sandy (Alexandra Paul) & Larry (Linden Ashby). They run a shelter for people in need, and rescued Taylor from the street, and a life of crime. Unfortunately, Taylor's past may be catching up with her. She's got a stalker, and he means business. Can she figure out who's behind this, and why before her new life is snatched away?