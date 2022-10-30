Escaping Satan's Web

Not Available

In the mid 80s during the Satanic Panic era Pastor Flether A. Brothers who was director of Freedom Village USA interviewed Satanic teen killer Sean Sellers for an exclusive video only offered through Brothers Ministry. Brothers interviews Sellers and discusses what "Satan doesn't want you to know". This video was one of the highlights of the Satanic Panic epidemic first started by Geraldo Rivera in the mid 1980s. The clamshell case bodly [sic] professes "This tape may save your childs [sic] life and even your own!" […] This tape is hard to find and the interview with Sellers has rarely ever been seen outside of the owners of this release. The clamshell and video we have is in perfect condition and has pretty much only been played once in 25 years. (serialkillersink.net)