Not Available

A Coruña, 2010. The facade of the city buries decades of speculation, bribery and sinister urbanism. The local press promotes this pillaging and flatters its leaders: the capital of Amancio Ortega, the richest man on the planet. They seem 80s action movies' stereotypes: real estate corruption, despot governments, newspapers in conspiracy with power, chaotic urbanism, marginality, evil millionaires ... the fusion of the aesthetics and music of that cinema with our surroundings confronts our memory with the present, fiction with reality. Independent production, with its spirit rooted in genre and low budget films, 'Escombros' wonders if fiction can alter reality, through an ironic tone that renounces drama and severity.