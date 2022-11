Not Available

The head and players of Z Escort Bar, where only the real players gather. In front of these guys, ground shattering, hot female guests came to visit. Choi Si-won who is said to be one of the top 20 self-proclaimed business leaders will make a deal with the young woman in charge of public affairs. Meanwhile, the ace, No-il, meets Jeong Yu-ri who only thinks of herself, while forming an ambiguous relationship with his rival, Ko-tae.