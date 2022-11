Not Available

Cavalry manoeuvres held on July 27, 1912, by the by the Ticino river, in front of the Count of Torino: descent to the Ticino river, pontoon boats transportation, river crossing on horses. This event is documented in various film versions, held by different Italian archives, but with variations in framing, editing and length: probably in all probability, the event was filmed with more than one camera and then published with different editing.