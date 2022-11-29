Esh Hado Ya Nas

Not Available

(Fadel) inherited a large legacy and changed his condition after he became addicted to alcohol and gambling, neglecting his wife and two daughters (Amal) and (Fatima). When his situation deteriorated, he worked as a manager in a contracting company, manipulated the company's accounts and embezzled large sums of money. His eldest daughter (Fatima) met the son of the company’s owner (Hassan) without knowing who he was and they agreed to marry, while her father was caught by the company’s manager while he was stealing money from the treasury and the manager tries to inform the police, so Fadel tries to stop him and beats him and thinks he is dead. So he runs away and takes refuge in the house of one of the dancers, to make things worse.