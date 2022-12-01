Eskimo Joe: Eskimo Joe

Not Available

Eskimo Joe’s sophomore album, A SONG IS A CITY, debuted at number 2 on the National ARIA album chart, reached double-platinum sales, got huge critical acclaim and won two ARIA awards for the band for Best Producer and Best Engineer at the 2004 awards in Sydney. The Eskimo Joe self-titled DVD follows the band from the very beginning of their careers, including a retrospective of all 9 clips… from the young band featured in TURN UP YOUR STEREO to the most recently filmed LIFE IS BETTER WITH YOU. Other DVD features include a supergig consisting of the best live footage from both Homebake 2004 and the Big Day Out 2005, a fanography which will highlight photographs of fans with band members, a documentary filmed in Melbourne at various venues including Sing Sing Studios where the guys originally mixed ASIAC (A SONG IS A CITY) with Nick Launay and a secret, must find ‘easter eggs’ …….which may involve Eskimo Joe Karaoke style!