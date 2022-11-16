إسماعيل ياسين للبيع

Not Available

A girl sleeps with her lover and tries to commit suicide but is saved by Ismail, a miserable and unemployed man. When the girl tells Ismail about her problems with her family, he convinces her to solve all the problems and go back to her family. But his good intentions turn against him when the girl's family accuse him of sleeping with their daughter and no way out except marrying her. Ismail's sister got engaged to a street pianist and they all form a street band. A club owner likes the girl's voice and hire them till they find out he is a gang's boss and start a struggle between good and evil.