Esok Masih Ada

Successful police officer ASP Zamri fails to build a happy home. His only child succumbs to leukimia and his life falls apart. Then, he meets Marina daughter of Mr. Cheong, a banker whom he had saved from a robbery cum hostage attempt. In time, Zamri’s frienship with Marina develops into love. Marina is somehow connected to Albert., who in turn is close to Ramon., the leader of the bank robber’s gang. Out of sympathy for ASP Zamri who longs for another child, Mr Cheong convinces Marina to marry the Asp Zamri, but her mother does not bless their marriage. Zamri and Marina are blessed with a son, Jefri, who placed in the care of Faridah, Zamri’s first wife. ASP Zamri spends most of his time with Faridah and Jefri. As a result, Marina starts to feel lonely.