Milah marries Jiman, the eldest son of the richest man in her village after her initial match make to his youngest son, Ehsan, falls through. Heart broken and unable to refuse the marriage due to parental pressure, Milah bids farewell to her sweetheart and makes him promise not to attend the wedding. He breaks his promise and this results in a chain of events leading to Ehsan's death and Jiman's permanent paralysis and insanity.