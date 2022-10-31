Not Available

When surveillance photographer Will (James Helm) reluctantly agrees to entrap a client's cheating husband, he and his old flame Nancy (Melanie Munt) are thrown together in a desperate race against time to save the life of a young boy who is mistakenly identified as their son. In taking charge of securing his safety, it eventually becomes clear to the pair that the ensuing chain of events is not as random as they seem. Armed with only a fleeting knowledge of the evening's events, Detective Jack Van Cleef (George Shevtsov) becomes the public face of the police effort to uncover what's behind the violence and chaos that seem to follow Will and Nancy wherever they go