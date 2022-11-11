Not Available

Espartaco

  • Action
  • Drama
  • History

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

USA Cable Entertainment

Sentenced to spend out the rest of his adult life laboring in the harsh deserts of Egypt, the Thracian slave Spartacus gets a new lease on life when he is purchased by the obese owner of a Roman gladiator school. Moved by the defiance of an Ethiopian warrior, Draba, Spartacus leads a slave uprising which threatens Rome's status quo. As Spartacus gains sympathy within the Roman Senate, he also makes a powerful enemy in form of Marcus Lucinius Crassus, who makes it a matter of personal honor to crush the rebellion.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images