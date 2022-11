Not Available

British documentary showing the intimacy of Ayrton Senna in Brazil. Like his farm in Tatuí, interior of the state of São Paulo, where he built a kart track. He travels by helicopter through the city of São Paulo, to his building in Santana, North Zone of the city. He shows his houses in São Paulo and Angra dos Reis, in Rio de Janeiro. And it speaks of its physical and psychological preparation.