Esperança, is a charismatic octogenarian widow who lives and “resists” on a highly coveted second floor of a building, in Bairro do Castelo, in Lisbon. After an "unexpected accident" with the landlord, the now defendant also has to deal with her son and the ambitious daughter-in-law, who together conjure the widow to accept an alleged "financial agreement" and abandon her home of a lifetime. will reveal the true fiber of which it is made.