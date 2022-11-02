Not Available

Magdalena is fifteen, but unlike many girls her age, her life is apathetic and somber, due to the abuse she receives from her father, a hopeless alcoholic, and her strange passion for Carlos, a neighborhood thug. A series of complex characters parade through Magdalena's life looking for themselves, such as Gabriel, the homosexual brother, and Huker, a violent judicial policeman who has an important secret. A portrait of the emotional depths of the strange and terrible Mexico City.