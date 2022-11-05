Espionnage ou la guerre sans armes

Not Available

This is the romanticized story of Louise de Bettignies, who was a spy and heroin of the First World War. In October 1914, in Roubaix, Geneviève de Vandeville delivers mail in secret. Brilliant and effective, she is soon contacted by the Intelligence Service who asks her to lead a team of spies. Geneviève, who is responsible for delivering intelligence from dangerous regions, enlists the help of Maria, a young girl who becomes her friend. Maria and her lover ask Geneviève to plan their escape into Holland. This mission will prove fatal for Geneviève. She is detected by the German counterespionage, arrested, and imprisoned in Brussels. She becomes sick and dies in prison before the war ends. Some time later, Maria and her lover pay their respects to the monument in effigy of Louise de Bettignies.