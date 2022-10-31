ESPN Films: The Boys of Fall

Not Available

Boys of Fall is a football documentary about life. Executive Producer and Country Superstar, Kenny Chesney began shooting footage and football interviews for his new single "The Boys of Fall" in fall 2009. After shooting footage of friend and New Orleans Saints' coach Sean Payton at his high school alma mater, Chesney decided to expand the video into a full documentary film. Over the next several months he filmed youth football games, high school football games & locker room speeches as well as interviews with football greats. \After an introduction that includes Payton speaking to his old high school team in the locker room before a big game, it depicts how those who do not go on to long, storied careers in the NFL, like high school wide receiver Chesney, the lessons learned on the field help to shape who they are today.