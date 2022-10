Not Available

They were one of the most famous - and infamous - teams in college basketball history. Arriving on the campus of the University of Michigan in the fall of 1991, the five freshmen -Chris Webber, Jalen Rose, Juwan Howard, Jimmy King and Ray Jackson-not only electrified the game, but also brought new style to the masses with their baggy shorts, black socks and brash talk. Forget what you remember about the Fab 5-this film will show them in an entirely new light.