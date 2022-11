Not Available

The thrill of the 1983 Sugar Bowl lives again in this vintage ESPN broadcast. Sugar Bowl 49 finds the No. 2 Nittany Lions, featuring future Seahawk and hall-of-famer Curt Warner, battling the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs for the SEC Championship. The program, presented in its entirety, gives fans a glimpse of Warner and other future pros -- such as Gregg Garrity, Herschel Walker, Kevin Butler and Todd Blackledge -- early in their careers.