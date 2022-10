Not Available

Ephraim Haddad is a crafty, impulsive young man whose not so ideal job is working at his uncle's antique store. With the help of his friend, Ephraim stays entertained by participating in storage unit auctions. When they place the winning bid on a unit at Esposito Storage, Ephraim becomes intrigued by the contents inside, and the girl who owned them; Jamie Osbrink.