Esquina da Ilusão

Not Available

This comedy tells the confusion created by Dante Rossi, owner of a pizza restaurant in Braz, namesake of a powerful industrial São Paulo. This coincidence, arranged by good luck, enabled him to lie for many years, writing letters to his brother in Italy in which he said that he had "made America". His brother, delighted with so many wonders, decides to visit the fake millionaire. But Dante can borrow with other immigrants without fortune, but attached to the idea of appearing great life.