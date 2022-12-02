Essai à la mille

Not Available

This is a work share in the impressive filmography of Jean-Claude Labrecque! Crowned a Canadian Film Award (the ancestors of the Genii) Test the miles is almost unrivaled in the history of Quebec cinema. Hallucinated poem to music by Pierre Henry and the text of the Apocalypse of St. John, the film has mystical accents and has an undeniable fascination. We knew Labrecque esthete for 60 cycles, made in 1965, following formal while using a lens with a very long focal length (1000 mm) to film the sun and heat effects on landscapes. Product independently test the thousand has rarely been screened in recent years. Pleased to make it known to our readers is even greater.