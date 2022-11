Not Available

Here's a lesson that's packed with dozens of important licks, each one a time-tested musical phrase that will help you become a strong lead guitarist. Artie Traum starts so simply that even beginners can learn to play these riffs over a variety of chord changes and blues progressions. As the phrases get more advanced, you'll see how to use slides, bends and other techniques, and increase your speed and dexterity with the use of hammer-ons and pull-offs.