Not Available

Tomás’ two great passions are classical music and a compulsion for putting things in order, which has led to his nickname “rarito” (weirdo). In Tomás’ tidy world, where he works stacking shelves in the supermarket of a quiet, uneventful neighborhood, something changes when his secret platonic love, Laura, disappears. However, thanks to his fondness for tidying up things and noting down everything, he analyses the habits and obsessions of an eccentric array of clients to find out who is behind Laura’s disappearance. In this town nothing is as “standard” as Tomás would like…