Not Available

In the form of a photo-novel, in which a succession of static images construct a narrative with the support of the voice-over, "Estas Mãos São Minhas" is a love letter of André Miguel Ferreira to his grandmother. The pretext is one of the usual trips of Sundays and Thursdays of the grandmother, with the most elegant clothes and the best perfume, to dance sessions where, in this space of music and conviviality, married men hide their alliances and widowed women search for ghosts. And it is a particular ghost that really matters to the young director, his deceased grandfather, for whom his grandmother cries silently and for whom sometimes he changes his name. This is a film about the loss, the longing, the time, the fear, the love and the immense strength of women.