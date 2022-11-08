Not Available

It is summer and it is hot. Ice cream drips from its cone, a father photographs his child. Then a man suddenly arrests his focus. Inspired by a picture from photographer Juan Medina, taken on the beach of Gran Tarajal in Spain in 2006, director Ronny Trocker animates a situation that happened today as it did yesterday, with the difference that today, no one moves. Time is frozen. A black man lies exhausted on the shore. It seems that no one has noticed his arrival.