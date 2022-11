Not Available

Mediation and new plans of realities are deepened in Estée Lauder – Hypnosis session (2018) by Michela de Mattei, part of a series of works created following the Skype conversations between the artist, and Estée Lauder, a Gloucester-based, Indian-born Myna bird, since September 2015. In this video, through the hypnosis technique, the artist tries to explore new levels of communication, questioning limits on conditions of captivity.