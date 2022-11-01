Esther and the King

Not Available

Recently widowed Persian King Ahasuerus wants to marry the beautiful Esther. But Esther is a Jewess, and Haman, the king's evil minister, is spreading hatred against the Jews. Set in the 4th century B.C., this Biblical epic stars Richard Egan (Demetrius And The Gladiators, A Summer Place) as Ahasuerus and Italian leading man Sergio Fantoni as Haman. Esther is portrayed by none other than Joan Collins, who would later gain fame as the scheming Alexis Carrington, in the hit TV series Dynasty. Directed by Raoul Walsh (The Thief of Bagdad, High Sierra, White Heat). 1960 / Running Time: 109 min. / Color