Esther: It's Tough Being a Woman

Beth Moore helps a leader facilitate this women's Bible study experience and contains all that is needed to conduct the 9 weeks of small group time. Join Beth in a very personal examination of the Old Testament story of Esther as she peels back the layers of history and shows how very contemporary and applicable the story is to our lives today. If you've ever felt inadequate, threatened, or pushed into situations that seemed overpowering, this is the Bible study for you. Just as it was tough being a woman in Esther's day, it's tough today. This portion of God's Word contains treasures to aid us in our hurried, harried, and pressured lives.