In this sultry flamenco performance, dancer and choreographer Esther Ponce re-creates all the drama of the immortal 1946 film Gilda (which landed star Rita Hayworth in the pantheon of sex goddesses). Through the magic of dance, Ponce and her supporting ensemble evoke Gilda's themes of seduction, jealousy and duplicity in a presentation that ignites the fire of the Spanish dance and showcases some world-class flamenco artists.