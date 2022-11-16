Estilo italiano

Not Available

Leading fashion photographer, Marco Grossetti, is well known for always pleasing his clients and when summoned by Gianni De Gay, his goal is no different. De Gay is a prominent manufacturer of perfumes, working on a new product he has dubbed “Adam & Eve”. With plans to launch the new fragrance the following autumn, a hunt begins for just the right girls who will become the symbol of his advertising campaign – she must posses the exact combination of beauty, sexiness & daring. Once again, Private/Penthouse bring you a production several cuts above the ordinary, helmed by Italian director and visionary, Antonio Adamo. We smell another huge success!