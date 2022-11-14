Not Available

Estrecho Adventure (“estrecho” refers to the Gibraltar strait) analyses immigration coming from northern Africa’s coasts and the visual format he adopts to do so is that of videogames. The first part of the video focuses on Abdul, who must overcome a series of obstacles in order to cross the border -the Strait of Gibraltar-, and enter the Europe of his dreams. In the second phase of the game, once in Spain, he collects vegetables in southern Spain’s greenhouses in order to obtain the prize: his residence permit. -laboralcentrodearte.org