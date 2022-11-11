Et au bout... la VIE!

Not Available

For the first time is covered in a film, the theme of Art Therapy (paramedical care) and its benefits in the non-pharmacological management of patients with Alzheimer's disease. A new approach, a new way of cognitive stimulation, the concept of neuronal plasticity is discussed. Art therapy can restore physical, psychological and physical well-being in the PERSON, through the power of ART and following a therapeutic protocol! The message throughout the film is that of a humanistic approach towards one who is helpless in the face of Alzheimer's disease and can still live sublime moments until the End! A message of hope, a message of love, a message of LIFE!