Et steinkast unna

Not Available

We have seen it in the news hundreds of times: Palestinian children throwing stones at Israeli soldiers. We have seen it through the news camera lenses' distanced point of view, and thus we may have learnt to get accustomed to this absurd sight. Children who are born and bred as refugees in their own country and who learn that a violent rebellion is the only way out of the refugee camps for them. In A Stone's Throw Away we meet three such Palestinian children. They have grown up with armoured vehicles in the streets and soldiers with machine guns. They know no other reality than the war's. The unique thing with this movie is that it exclusively is told from the children's point of view. The camera follows them in their daily encounters with sharp-shooting soldiers and helicopters bombing neighbourhood buildings. They are children who grow up in the middle of a war zone. How will it mark them that they continuously witness that their friends of the same age get killed?