Et Tu Otto

Not Available

Feeling that his platoon hates him, Sergeant Snorkle seeks the advice of Camp Swampy Chaplain. The Chaplain advises the sergeant to be nice to his men and take an interest in their work and their hobbies. In order to be more of a friend to his platoon, Snorkle helps the men work on their foxholes. But Beetle, Lieutenant Cosmo, Private Killer, Private Zero, Private Rocky and Private Plato believe that their Sergeant has gone nuts and attack him to bring him back to his senses. Even his bulldog, Otto, leaves the Sarge for a French poodle.