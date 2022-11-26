Not Available

& etc was created in 1973. It is a small publisher, which since then and until today is governed by quite singular parameters - not for profit, does not publish "commercial" works, publishes unknown authors. It has become, over the years, a reference in the national panorama, known both for the plastic / aesthetic side of its square books and for the published characters, such as, for example, João César Monteiro, Adília Lopes or Alberto Pimenta, some of the most alternatives. Victor Silva Tavares and Rui Caeiro recall some episodes during the three decades of operation of this publishing house.