Eternal Moment (将爱) is a Chinese romantic drama film directed by Zhang Yibai and starring Xu Jinglei, Li Yapeng and Chapman To. The film is a sequel to the television drama, Cherish Our Love Forever (1998), which was also directed by Zhang.[1] The film follows the two leads from that earlier drama (played by Xu Jinglei and Li Yapeng) reuniting after being apart for 12 years.