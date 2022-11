Not Available

For years single parent Mei Chun has been raising her mentally handicapped son Ray on her own. She is used to the challenges as an around-the-clock caregiver of the grown-up son. While her patience may wear thin at times, she remains tender and has formed a strong and unique bond with Ray. When a sudden sickness strikes, however, Mei Chun is burdened with a difficult decision. The night falls, but will dawn come?