The story beginnings with a young man visiting a village in Burma. One night, a beautiful woman comes into his bedroom and attempts to seduce him. She suddenly leaves, frighten by the sounds of screams coming from outside. The next day, the young man asks Tip, Ni Han's right hand man, about the screams. Tip then tells him the story of Yupadee and Sangmong, Ni Han's former wife and nephew.....