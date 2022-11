Not Available

This documentary goes into the small vineyards of Comenge. Most houses in the region had long had their own vineyards, many of which have disappeared today. Even so, and only because a handful of passionate, some of them are still conserved. From the testimony of several elders, we will learn the names of the local varieties of grapes, how to care for the vineyard throughout the year and the steps that must be followed to get these Occitan wines.