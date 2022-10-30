Not Available

It would have satisfied even the most voracious history buffs if Rory Kennedy, youngest child of Robert and Ethel Kennedy, had enlisted her mother’s perspective simply as a fresh angle on the Kennedy years. But this movie is so much more. Intimate, humorous conversations and never-before-seen images from the family troves uncover an enthralling story of a vivacious, authentic heroine whose transformation – from rambunctious Republican firecracker to savvy Democratic campaigner to socially conscious single mother of 11 – arcs definitively as her husband’s drama unfolds.