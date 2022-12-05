Ethereal Ephemera

Not Available

- Tracks 1-9: The 9 films presented here are extracts from the visual material shown during P16.D4's performance at the Captured Music Festival, Karlsruhe 1987. The audiomaterial of the concert were of rather low sound quality, so the the soundtracks for the DVD have been put together from other sources from RLW's archive, related to the festival. - Tracks 10-13: In the years 1994-1997 Markus Caspers revisited his archive of P16.D4 related footage. The plan of releasing a posthumous "P16.D4 video" never was brought to an end. For this DVD three of his films creating images for - already existing - P16.D4 pieces (films 10, 12, 13) plus one documentation of a spontaneous improvisation during a meeting to prepare the group's performance at the Captured Music Festival (11) have been chosen.