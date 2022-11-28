Etheria Film Night Shorts 2020

Not Available

For more than half a decade, Etheria Film Night has been one of the world’s most respected showcases of new horror and genre films made by emerging women directors. The 2020 Etheria Film Night Shorts Lineup includes Waffle (directed by Carlyn Hudson), Maggie May (directed by Mia'kate Russell), Basic Witch (directed by Yoko Okumura), The Conversion Therapist (directed by Bears Rebecca Fonte), Offbeat (directed by Myrte Ouwerkerk), The Final Girl Returns (directed by Alexandria Perez), LIVE (directed by Taryn O’Neill), Man in the Corner (directed by Kelli Breslin) and Ava in the End (directed by Ursula Ellis)