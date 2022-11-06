Ethics for the New Millennium: His Holiness the XIV Dalai Lama

Not Available

Faith & Spirituality, Meditation & Relaxation, Prayer & Spiritual Growth - Speaking in front of a 5,000-person audience at London's Royal Albert Hall, spiritual leader the Dalai Lama shares his thoughts on ethical issues in the modern era, advising that people look within themselves to find the seeds for positive change in society. Although he laments the ongoing existence of war and poverty, he notes that an increased focus on human rights is one way in which the world is headed in the right direction.