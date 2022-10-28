Not Available

Shankar is a lawyer and a man with a heart of gold. One of his clients entrusts huge amount of money to him, which gets stolen before he deposits it in the court. When his attempts to borrow money fails, accidentally a boxful of money and jewels reach his home. He rejoices and replaces his client's money with this against his wife Vijaya's will, but he tells her that there is no other alternative. Everything seems to be going hunky-dory until Manikam, a taxi driver, starts blackmailing him. Shankar's daughter Raji is upset that her father is harassed. She tries to seek the help of police. The owner of the box found to be father-in-law of Shankar's brother. Vijaya confesses about the box to him without Shankar's knowledge. When Shankar finds out about this, he thinks everything is finished. The police arrest him for killing Manikam. Worse still, Shankar's daughter Raji, who is the sole witness to the murder, becomes speechless due to shock. Rest of story is solving mystery.