Ethna's Suite, So Long

    This film portrait of Ethna Duffy (and myself by implication) summarizes several years between us. It consists of images collected between 1974 and 1980 edited in relation to a soundtrack that consists of an audio landscape of telephonic interruptions as they are interwoven with Ethna's extemporaneous observations, recorded on a telephone answering machine between 1977 and 1978. This film reflects our mutual love and "lunacy" which was often deflected and by inference indirectly located. PW

