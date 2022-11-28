Ethna's Suite, So Long

Not Available

This film portrait of Ethna Duffy (and myself by implication) summarizes several years between us. It consists of images collected between 1974 and 1980 edited in relation to a soundtrack that consists of an audio landscape of telephonic interruptions as they are interwoven with Ethna's extemporaneous observations, recorded on a telephone answering machine between 1977 and 1978. This film reflects our mutual love and "lunacy" which was often deflected and by inference indirectly located. PW