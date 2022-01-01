Not Available

Eththan (Tamil: எத்தன்; English: Clever person), also known as Ethan is a 2011 Indian Tamil language drama film written and directed by L. K. Suresh. The film stars Vimal, Sanusha in the lead roles, whilst Jayaprakash, Singampuli, Mayilsamy and Manobala in supporting roles, with music composed by Taj Noor. A remake of the 2010 Telugu film Kalavar King, directed by Suresh himself, the film was released on 27 May 2011, with moderate review.