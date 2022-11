Not Available

Ethumai Methumai (Sinhala: එතුමයි මෙතුමයි) is a 2011 Sri Lankan Sinhala comedy film directed by Nishantha Weerasingha and produced by Upul Jayasinghe for Nilwala Films. It stars Rodney Warnakula, Priyantha Seneviratne and Anarkali Akarsha in lead roles along with Duleeka Marapana and Anton Jude. Music composed by George Senanayake.It is the 1165th Sri Lankan film in the Sinhala cinema.