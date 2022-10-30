Not Available

It's a story based on a novel "The Etude" which is written by Jonas Mekas, a Lithuanian filmmaker, poet and artist who has often been called the godfather of American avant-garde cinema. It's a poetical story about two young theatre actors who are given a task - to create an étude, to imagine a story. Through their rehearsal they are trying to recreate a true event of their life in order to find a peace in their souls. By discovering the beauty of small details in life young people are trying to get rid of their fear for death in understanding that death is a memory of one's living. The dot is the ending - and the beginning.